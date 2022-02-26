For couples: These 5 unexpected things are lowering your sexual desires

What’s stopping you and your partner from having amazing sex are only some mental and emotional barriers you have put up.

Are you or your partner running away from sex? If it is not because of attraction issues then there could be these reasons why you do not want to have sex.

Do not take them lightly because they do have a negative impact without you even realising it.

Stress

There will always be some or the other kind of stress in your life but to prioritise it over sex is a major mistake. You need to learn the art of balancing your life. It takes time but it is very much possible. Don’t fall apart, keep calm and give sex importance because it is an integral part of your relationship.

No workout

No exercise is equivalent to lethargy, bad mood and stress. How? Exercising boosts our mood, it helps in increasing your blood flow and releases feel-good hormones as well. It also helps us in keeping fit so you can perform better in bed too.

Having huge expectations

The kissing, foreplay, unreal sex scenes and orgasms can have a major influence on your sex life. The moment you blur the lines and presume that sex is what you see on screen, you are making a major mistake. Unrealistic expectations can turn you off easily. Follow the feelings and sensations instead.

Depression