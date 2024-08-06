Dear men, if you find yourself begging for these 4 things, it's time to leave

When you’re the only one trying to keep things afloat, it can be exhausting and disheartening. It's important to recognise when a relationship has become one-sided and take steps to address it.

Here are five crucial things you should never have to beg for in a relationship, as they are fundamental to a loving and supportive partnership:

1. Begging for a text back

Communication is a cornerstone of any relationship. When you’re constantly begging for a text back, it can feel like your partner is disregarding your needs and taking you for granted. A simple acknowledgement can go a long way in making someone feel valued and appreciated.

If you find yourself repeatedly asking for a response, it may indicate that your partner is not prioritising the relationship as much as you are. This lack of communication can lead to feelings of insecurity and frustration, as you start to question your importance in their life.

2. Begging for love

Love is the foundation of a relationship. It should be given freely, without any conditions or reservations. If you have to beg for love, it can be a heartbreaking experience. This could mean that your partner is emotionally unavailable or uninterested in the relationship.

Love should never be something you have to earn or plead for; it should be a natural expression of affection and care. When you're constantly seeking validation and affection that isn't being reciprocated, it can take a toll on your self-esteem and well-being.

3. Begging for her time

Quality time together is essential for building a strong connection. When you find yourself begging for her time, it can be a sign that she’s not as invested in the relationship.

Whether it's cancelling plans frequently or never making an effort to see you, a lack of time spent together can create a significant emotional distance.

It’s important to feel like a priority in your partner’s life, and consistently begging for their time can make you feel undervalued and neglected.

4. Begging for her support

In a healthy relationship, partners support each other through thick and thin. If you're begging for her support—whether it’s emotional, financial, or just a listening ear—it may indicate that she’s not committed to being your partner in every sense of the word.

Support should be a given, not something you have to fight for. A lack of support can leave you feeling isolated and overwhelmed, especially during challenging times when you need your partner the most.

5. Begging her to answer her calls

Communication is not just about texting; phone calls can be an essential way to stay connected, especially in long-distance relationships or during busy schedules. If you're always pleading for her to answer her calls or call you back, it could be a red flag.

Ignoring calls or avoiding communication can indicate a deeper issue, such as disinterest or avoidance. This behaviour can lead to feelings of neglect and cause you to question the stability and future of the relationship.