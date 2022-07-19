For women: Here's what to do when you are horny and alone

The female sexual response is the series of feelings and physical sensations a woman has when she is sexually aroused. Every woman has her own sexual response pattern, which is likely to change over her lifetime.

After getting aroused or being horny, it's best to feed this feeling for the ultimate pleasure. This is usually easy for men but what happens to women too.

Here are the best tips for you if you are horny:

Self-pleasure is a special event to pull

Don't be shy about self-love — masturbation is a great way to learn about your own body, boost your emotional and physical health, and improve your sex life.

Fortunately, women have come a long way from those days of shame and guilt about self-pleasure.

Getting in touch with your own eroticism can help you understand your body, your sexual energy, how to feel nice without worrying about anyone else, and how to get in touch with your own sexual pleasure.

The best way to achieve full pleasure while alone is by adding sex toys to this activity.

Try porn

Studies have linked female porn consumption to orgasms. The use of pornography among women is associated with several positive outcomes including better orgasms that are easier to achieve.

Watching porn can be pleasurable and invoke your intimate desires. The experience of watching something new or something which is not the usual norm accelerates the hormone process and this directly makes you cum earlier.

Sexting is a useful visual aid to get you going

Sexting is the perfect foreplay. It’s a fun, flirty way to stay connected with your partner. It keeps sex on your brain all day and adds a little adventure.

There’s nothing more intimate than being secretly sexual with someone while they’re out in public. Just a few messages about why the other person turns you on will be exciting to read especially if you don't want to self-pleasure when horny but would want to be intimate with your partner. It sets the mood for later action.

Take sexy nudes

Nude selfies are a great form of foreplay and can also really put the heat in a relationship. What's more, it's a great way to put your man in the mood especially when you are horny.

When you are horny, the sexy poses come naturally and it's the best tie to take nude photos and either watch yourself or send it to your partner to set the mood for sex later.

The aftermath is important

You are horny, so, you do things that will give you pleasure at the end of the day. But aftercare is definitely important.