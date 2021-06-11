God made us unstoppable, unbeatable and unbroken - Victoria Lebene accepts husband’s apology

They followed their traditional wedding with a star-studded beach wedding on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Despite the recent controversies that surrounded Eugene having an affair with famed Bipolar advocate Abena Korkor, the couple has stayed strong making us believe in celebrity couples.

As they celebrate their anniversary, the two took to their Instagram page wishing each other a happy anniversary while sharing lovely photos and words of affirmation.

After a long essay from Eugene Nkansah apologising to his wife, Victoria Lebene has on her Instagram page written some words showing her acceptance.

According to her, their marriage boat is unsinkable and that, God just visited them and he will always do.

She wrote, “God is the biggest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.....he has made us Unstoppable, unbeatable and unbroken. Today marks the best day of our Marriage #EUGVIC19. This boat is unsinkable, he just visited us again and he will always do, IT IS SETTLED. GOD HAS SPOKEN! THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO BLOW. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US."

Check photos of the couple below:

