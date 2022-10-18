Here's what happens to your body when someone breaks your heart.

Studies show that your brain registers the emotional pain of heartbreak in the same way as physical pain, which is why you might feel like your heartbreak is causing actual physical hurt.

While there’s still a lot to discover about how and why we experience love and heartbreak and the effect these have on our bodies, scientific study has provided us with some clues about why heartbreak makes you feel so rubbish.

Did you know that it could truly be happening? In fact, there are many other things that happen to your body when someone breaks your heart. Scroll down to know what truly happens.

Heart slows down

Did you know that when someone breaks your heart, the pain they feel in their chest is actually your heart slowing down? According to research, your heart can actually slow down when it is broken! Your body goes through emotional turmoil so the heart slows and the muscles are weakened. Some people even have a cardiac arrest from a heartbreak so the moment you feel pain in your chest, a checkup is recommended.

Stress

This is a very common emotion when someone breaks your heart. The tension levels and inner pressure build up and you can even feel the knots in those stress spots. When this occurs, you must take care of yourself. The stress can be overwhelming. There is a sense of fear, anxiety and helplessness. Do things that reduce stress. Engage yourself in different activities.

Delayed period

For women, broken hearts can make you suffer not just mentally but physically too and this includes delays in your periods. Your emotions oscillate when you are going through heartbreak and your body picks up on these and messes with your biological clock. When your periods are delayed, it gives you more stress and then the duration is prolonged. So find small ways to destress. Go for a walk or have a warm drink.

Hair loss