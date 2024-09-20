4 facts about dating a man who grew up with only sisters

Here’s what you might experience:

They understand women’s issues better

Men who grow up surrounded by sisters often have a deeper understanding of women’s day-to-day experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

From knowing how to help take out braids to understanding hormonal mood swings, they tend to be more attuned to the nuances of womanhood and might even offer a level of emotional support that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Mr Eazi and girlfriend Temi Otedola Pulse Ghana

They tend to be over-pampered

Growing up in a household dominated by women often means these men are used to being looked after. They may be used to their sisters doing things for them, from cooking to cleaning, which can make them a bit too pampered.

You might find yourself doing things for him that his sisters did, which could sometimes lead to frustration if you feel like you're expected to take on a similar role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant comparison with his sisters

When a man is close to his sisters, he may subconsciously compare you to them. You might hear stories about how his sisters cook better, or how they handle situations differently, which can create feelings of competition.

This can put pressure on the relationship, making you feel like you have to measure up in some way.

ece-auto-gen

Sisters can be new besties or new enemies

ADVERTISEMENT

His sisters could become your new best friends, especially if you hit it off right away. But if things don’t go well, or if they feel protective of their brother, you could find yourself facing a group of women who are quick to defend him.

If the relationship gets messy, expect them to have his back, and they may come after you if they feel you're not treating him right.