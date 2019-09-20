Well, who said you can’t buy a diamond ring for yourself. While others celebrate a milestone or great achievement in their life with a party, some people decide to buy expensive jewelry to remind them about that special moment.

Obvious, most women also wait for their heartthrob to put the ring on their finger. Regardless, every woman wants to keep her diamond ring in good shape; keep the bling sparkling in her Instagram posts.

However, it’s inevitable to keep it shining when it is exposed to dirt by common cosmetics—for example, hairspray, lotion, makeup, or perfume.

The best way to clean diamond rings is to make a solution with warm water and dish washing soap, shampoo or body wash.

Soak your ring for about 20 to 40 minutes, gently brush the stone with a very soft toothbrush, and then rinse under warm running water.

But, whatever you choose as your ring cleaner, just avoid anything with moisturizing properties. Products that moisturize tend to leave a film on the ring, which is exactly what you're trying to avoid.

As for drying off your ring, avoid paper towels; they can scratch the metal. Instead, use a soft cloth made of cotton or let it air dry.

To keep your ring looking its best, try to clean it once a week. That's enough to keep everyday oil and buildup at bay. About twice a year, however, it's good to take it to be cleaned at your jeweler—even more often if your ring has been exposed to a high level of debris.

If you're very active outdoors or in the kitchen and there's a hard compacted layer of oil or dirt, it's best to get it cleaned at the jewelers using professional-grade products that will restore the brilliance of the stone safely.