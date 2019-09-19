A host of Ghanaian male celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet at the just ended Glitz Style Awards. They play a crucial role as they looked dapper, dashing and handsome on the red carpet in the powerful ensembles.

It was only the female stars who couldn’t wait to take stunning pictures with their gowns but these males nearly stole the show with their looks and poses.

we saw a lot of men making bold choices from bright colours to uniques styles.

Here are our top best-dressed male celebrities you should be following on Instagram.