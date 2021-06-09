Ladies: Here are 6 ways to initiate sex more if you can't say it verbally

It’s nice to feel special and seduced by your partner. So who initiates sex in your relationship? Is it the man who generally takes the first step or do you often surprise him? If you both equally take charge of your bedroom activities, then the chances are you both are highly satisfied with your sex life.

There are a lot of ways to initiate physical intimacy, some more creative than most. Choose whatever method you prefer, ask for consent and get it on.

Make the best of tech

Saying “I want you now” out loud to your partner can be intimidating. But sending a flirty text or even a letter can be your way of initiating sex. Write a naughty note and put it in your partner’s pocket. Send him an email on his personal account. Or consider sexting him while he is at work. What you say in these messages is purely up to you, but try to break out of your comfort zone to help build erotic anticipation.

Establish a code

A simple code that tells your partner that you are in the mood is a great option. A vague phrase or word that can be safely uttered in the presence of your kids or in-laws works well. It helps in not only making it clear that you are up for some physical intimacy but brings some excitement as no one, other than you two, know what the code means.

Send non-verbal cues

Rubbing his feet with yours or kissing his neck might not always do the trick. Since men need something more direct try to up your game. Kiss and lick his fingers while you watch a movie to represent oral stimulation. A powerful move that doesn’t require conversation is using your hips and butt to tell him that you are in the mood.

Change the schedule

If you are someone who tends to reserve the end of the day for physical intimacy or have a set schedule, it’s time to change it. Men are generally at the peak of arousal in the early morning. Get up early a few days and week and show him some appreciation. Wake him up with kisses and initiate sex. Or step into the shower with him. Nothing beats a morning quickie before work.

Compliment your partner

As long term relationships progress, couples often don’t compliment each other. This stagnation period of courting and seducing can affect your sex life. Take charge and tell him he looks great today. Notice changes and compliment him on the same. A simple “you look great in that shirt” or “I love the way you do your hair” can work like magic.

Communicate