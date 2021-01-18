You’ve completely fallen in love with someone and you are already on cloud nine. You feel that everything is perfect and that he is really right for you.

You want to spend every second with him and you can’t believe how overjoyed you are. But there is one question left in the back of your mind the whole time: Does he really love you?

If this question could be answered just like that, our lives would probably be a lot easier. Well, no one, except of course himself, will be able to answer that question. But there are some signs to watch out for as they indicate that he has real feelings for you.

If he tells you these 5 secrets about himself, then you can assume that he really loves you! Because he will only reveal them if he trusts you completely and wants you by his side.

His greatest dreams and desires

It’s not just our failures that make us who we are, our ambitions and dreams too. Some of our dreams are probably completely wacky or even unrealistic. But no matter what we dream of, our dreams show who we really are. If he shares his wishes with you, it means that he is sure that you will understand him. He knows none of his crazy ideas can scare you off. He also wants you by his side when he achieves these dreams. He looks into his future with you, so to speak, and offers you to share it with you.

The most embarrassing thing he has ever experienced

Nobody wants to be laughed at or make a fool of themselves in front of others. But sometimes embarrassing things happen to us. Even the coolest man is going to have to go through an embarrassing experience. We humans all deal with it differently. Most people, especially men, try to bury these experiences very deeply and simply forget them in the hope that no one would ever talk about them again. A man will only share the most embarrassing experiences with someone he really trusts. Because quickly this could scratch his ego and make him look weak.

His weak points

We all have our strengths and weaknesses. A man wants to show himself particularly strong in front of a woman he wants to conquer. But that doesn’t mean that a man loves this woman. He just wants to win her over. Only later, when the woman is already at his side, will he develop real feelings for her. And then he will also find the courage to show her his weaknesses. For men, this is a big deal because it risks them being rejected.

His worst failures

Nobody is perfect! You are probably aware of that. You won’t find a Prince Charming who meets your expectations all around. But men still try to present themselves in perfect light at the beginning. You want to make a good impression and you will certainly not tell any woman you have just met about your failures. Although it is precisely the failure that shapes a person and makes them human. If he confides in you about his worst failures, You can also be sure that he really likes you and believes in your partnership.

His greatest fears

Having fears is one thing. But showing fears is completely different – at least for men! Because that too makes men look weak towards other men and women. A real man is not afraid? Oh cut the crap! Everyone has fears. But few can stand by them. If a man confides in you and talks about his worries and fears, it means that he really has feelings for you. He surely means business with you, because otherwise, he would not show his “weak side”.