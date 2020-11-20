The Multimedia presenter is tying tied the knot with his girlfriend, whose name is yet to be known, in a beautiful traditional wedding.

The presenter's marriage is known to be happening privately since much is not said about the ceremony.

The couple’s first photo shows how joyous they are while taking this step.

The bride wore an elegant green Kente combo ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a curly black hairstyle which makes her looked extraordinary on her big day.

Lexis, on the other hand, look dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth that matched his wife’s stunning apparel.

We love how Lexis is screaming tradition with his beads and the Ahenema pair of slippers.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime joy as they take this bold step.