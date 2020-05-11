The celebrity and his wife are celebrating a year anniversary since they had their white wedding.

Dumelo officially followed his traditional marriage ceremony with a wedding on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Royal Senchi Resort hotel.

Interestingly, their traditional ceremony was held a year (May 12, 2018) before their white wedding after they welcomed their first child.

The two, have hence been married for two years and while celebrating their anniversary, Dumelo has taken to his Instagram to celebrate his wife, expressing how happy he is in his marriage.

He shares a beautiful photo of their white wedding and captioned “You’ve not made me happy....you’ve made me the happiest. Happy anniversary! Many more years to come!”

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy anniversary.

Check out this photo of the couple: