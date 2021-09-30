Nana Aba Anamoah wants us to glow as wedding guests: here are 5 style tips

It’s okay not to dress more than the bride but that shouldn’t stop you from making an unforgettable impression at your next wedding party invite.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple lace dress.

Nana Aba Anamoah always looks timeless in all the lovely dresses especially when she steps on the 'gram. She always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the empress does it perfectly.

The seasoned broadcaster has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

We have compiled the best photos of Nana Aba giving us the perfect wedding guest outfit inspirations.

Whatever your style mood, this is your place. Check out our favourite looks of the musician and share your thoughts with us.

Pulse Ghana

