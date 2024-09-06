Apart from friend zone here are other zones some women put men in

However, the friend zone isn’t the only place men get categorised under, and some of these zones are even worse. Here are a few more frustrating zones:

1. The brother zone

In the brother zone, you often hear phrases like, “You’re like a brother to me” or “Brother from another mother.” The problem is, you never signed up to be a sibling, and hearing those words stings.

This zone is tough to escape because once you’re seen as a “brother,” the romantic possibilities usually fade away, and it feels like you’ll be stuck there forever.

2. The scapegoat zone

This is where you end up doing all the duties of a boyfriend—helping with errands, being emotionally supportive, and offering your time and attention—without any of the 'boyfriend' benefits.

She might see you as an ideal example of what she wants in a partner, but unfortunately, you’re just not the one she wants. You’re the “scapegoat" man, a placeholder for the qualities she seeks in someone else.

3. The therapist zone

In this zone, you become her personal therapist. She confides in you about everything, including her relationship issues, work stress, and life problems.

She values your advice and enjoys spending time with you, but despite all the deep conversations and trust, she doesn’t see you as a potential partner. Instead, you’re the emotional support she turns to, but that’s where the line is drawn.

4. The spare boyfriend zone

This one can be particularly frustrating. She’s either already in a relationship or has made it clear that she’s not interested in you romantically. However, she still tries to sabotage any of your romantic pursuits.

Anytime you try to move on or find someone else, she steps in to prevent it, almost as if she doesn’t want you but doesn’t want anyone else to have you either.

