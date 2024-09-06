ADVERTISEMENT
Apart from friend zone here are other zones some women put men in

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Apart from the dreaded friend zone, there are other zones some women place men in, and they can be even more frustrating.

These two bestie's are so close that they're often mistaken for lovers.
Almost every man has found himself in the friend zone at some point with a woman they wanted more with. While some men have been lucky enough to escape, others remain stuck there with little hope of moving forward.

However, the friend zone isn’t the only place men get categorised under, and some of these zones are even worse. Here are a few more frustrating zones:

In the brother zone, you often hear phrases like, “You’re like a brother to me” or “Brother from another mother.” The problem is, you never signed up to be a sibling, and hearing those words stings.

This zone is tough to escape because once you’re seen as a “brother,” the romantic possibilities usually fade away, and it feels like you’ll be stuck there forever.

This is where you end up doing all the duties of a boyfriend—helping with errands, being emotionally supportive, and offering your time and attention—without any of the 'boyfriend' benefits.

She might see you as an ideal example of what she wants in a partner, but unfortunately, you’re just not the one she wants. You’re the “scapegoat" man, a placeholder for the qualities she seeks in someone else.

The scapegoat zone [Instagram/Enioluwa]
In this zone, you become her personal therapist. She confides in you about everything, including her relationship issues, work stress, and life problems.

She values your advice and enjoys spending time with you, but despite all the deep conversations and trust, she doesn’t see you as a potential partner. Instead, you’re the emotional support she turns to, but that’s where the line is drawn.

This one can be particularly frustrating. She’s either already in a relationship or has made it clear that she’s not interested in you romantically. However, she still tries to sabotage any of your romantic pursuits.

Anytime you try to move on or find someone else, she steps in to prevent it, almost as if she doesn’t want you but doesn’t want anyone else to have you either.

The spare boyfriend zone
All these zones can be tough, but recognising them early can save you from unnecessary heartache. If you find yourself in any of these zones, it may be time to reassess the relationship and decide if it’s worth staying in that dynamic.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

