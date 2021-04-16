Roseline Okoro: Beautiful photos from Yvonne Okoro’s sister's extravagant traditional wedding

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as Ghanaian and Nigerian culture were put on display.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning outfits for both the exchange of vows and the reception. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his Kaftan and Agbada outfits.

In attendance were various celebrities including Majid Michel, Sandra Ankobiah, amongst others. Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi and Stonebwoy gave a great performance at the ceremony.

If you need inspiration on how to rock the perfect outfits during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Roseline and her husband to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

