RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Selly Galley just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional kente outfit

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Everybody loves weddings and Selly Galley has shared photos of herself looking gorgeous in a kente outfit, an inspiration for brides-to-be.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley

One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Recommended articles

Actress, media personality and style influencer, Selly Galley is amongst the few style influencers in the country making bold fashion statements. She lightens up the streets when she steps out in her chic but casual apparel.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Selly Gally makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

She just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

Selly wore an orange and blue kente combo that made her look stunning.

The wrapped Gele on the curly ponytail hairstyle and that flawless makeup were just top-notch.

If you are a new bride preparing to say 'I do', then check out for style inspiration.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ladies, here are 5 simple things you do that turn men on

Black couple.

5 things to do to your wedding dress after the big day

#ABsolutelyLOved21

Every man needs a Fella in his life - Fella Makafui's appearance in court caught fans in admiration

Fella and Medikal

Make-up sex: Here is why you should have it after a fight

___9192099___2018___12___12___13___Black-couple