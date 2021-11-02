Selly Galley just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional kente outfit

Actress, media personality and style influencer, Selly Galley is amongst the few style influencers in the country making bold fashion statements. She lightens up the streets when she steps out in her chic but casual apparel.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Selly Gally makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

She just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

Selly wore an orange and blue kente combo that made her look stunning.

The wrapped Gele on the curly ponytail hairstyle and that flawless makeup were just top-notch.