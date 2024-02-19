Serwaa Amihere leaves crushes in tears as she teases fans in stunning wedding pictures

ADVERTISEMENT
Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere has left admirers in tears with the release of enchanting wedding pictures showcasing her in a breathtaking Sima Brew gown.

The media personality, known for her grace and style, took part in a captivating photoshoot, modeling a pearl-studded mermaid-trumpet outfit from Sima Brew's Love's Legacy SS24 Collection.

The gown, identified as "Look 1 - Celia," featured meticulous detailing, with pearls adorning the fabric.

The gown perfectly fused mermaid and trumpet styles, highlighting Serwaa Amihere's figure as it flared out below the knee. The overall effect was nothing short of mesmerizing.

Sima Brew, a renowned designer celebrated for crafting exquisite bridal wear, proudly presented the creation on social media, highlighting the beauty of the ensemble.

The online community has been buzzing with admiration for the videos and photos as Serwaa Amihere effortlessly embodied the essence of a blushing bride, even if it was just for a momentary visual feast.

As the videos continue to circulate across social media platforms, it's clear that Serwaa Amihere's collaboration with Sima Brew has left an indelible mark, showcasing the artistry and sophistication that the designer brings to the world of bridal fashion.

