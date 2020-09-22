There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Joan and her love, Henry tied the knot over the weekend. The absolute gorgeous bride rocked her stunning Kente outfit with class.

While depicting her culture, Joan’s wore her floor-sweeping sleeveless blue and purple Kente combo.

Her wrapped hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly.

Her husband, Kobby complemented his wrapped Kente with Ahenema sandals showing the rich culture of the land.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Joan is here to serve you one.

Check photos below:

Joan

Joan