Stunning: This bride cleverly chose a knee-length wedding gown that did magic on her big day

As much as it’s somewhat hard to keep up with the wedding dress trend, it’s always good to see brides in something very innovative. Our Nigerian bride, Gbemi said ‘I do’ to her husband in a romantic all-white themed wedding and we were pleasantly in admiration seeing the images.

The bride clearly knew what she wanted when she was dreaming up her wedding dress. With the help of her designer, Gbemi pulled out all the stops to conceive a unique confection.

The dress, a white bridal satin fabric strategically adorned with beautiful white floral appliques for the top of the knee-length gown was super glamorous, making the bride’s dream come true.

The dress a long train from her waist right down to the floor and some dramatic sleeves.

Gbemi finished her look with beautiful accessories, a stunning fascinator and sandals heels that got her all the attention. We love the design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his black and white suit combo.

Pulse Ghana