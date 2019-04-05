Sometimes relationships end before they're properly begun, all by your own doing.

Because at the start of something beautiful, before it fully grows into something solid, you begin to give off signals that may either send your partner running or set you up for heavy disappointment along the way.

While there are no absolutely strict rules to adhere to, these five tips on what to do, and what not to do at the start of a relationship may be helpful.

1. Moving too fast

While this works for some people, for others, it might be too much.

When a someone is interested and you are, too, there is a temptation to jump right into it and start treating him like you've known each other forever.

Maybe this time you need to slow down, observe and move at a logical pace that works for both of you. Not too hesitant, and not overly enthusiastic either.

2. Overly clingy

Being too clingy is often a turn-off for many people.

Just because you're now officially in a relationship doesn't mean your man or woman has become obligated to spend all their time around you.

Allow each other time out, and find a healthy balance between spending time together and flourishing in other aspects of life outside the relationship.

3. Assumptions

Instead of assumptions, ask questions and communicate. Also, use your sense of observation. Don't jump to conclusions, good or bad, without asking questions, and importantly, observing to see and make decisions for yourself.

4. Avoiding serious conversations

As happy as you might be in the spark of the new relationship, don’t pass up the opportunity to discuss important things, to ask relevant questions.

It is better to ask and get all the necessary disclosure. You need to know fully what you are getting into. Don't play yourself.

5. Don't too much talk about your ex

So you don’t chase them away with an impression that you haven’t truly gotten over your former lover.