Through their expensive celebration, the beautiful bride wore flamboyant dresses that we can confidently say it is nothing like we have seen before.

The white gown is a gorgeous work of art by a professional designer and it was designed to fit her perfectly.

She has set an unbreakable fashion statement for brides including our celebrity brides for the next couple of year.

The bride chose the best to herself to do her bridal makeup and we don’t have any questions about it. Simply flawless.

As a hairstylist, she chose the second-best to herself and we are impressed with her lovely bridal hairstyle but this bride’s hair gear and glittering hair accessories is something we can’t compete with.

Take a moment and stare at her earrings. This is a priceless fashion accessory.

The details of the wedding gown will blow your mind. Zoom in and comment with what you see.

Nadia

Nadia

Saeed and Nadia

Saeed and Nadia

Saeed and Nadia