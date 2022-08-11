Tracey Boakye and 11 Ghanaian celebrity weddings that took over the gram

Celebrity weddings came roaring all through the years and this year has not been exempted.

Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.

This list features Ghanaian celebrity weddings that took over the internet over the years.

Which of these weddings did you enjoy most?

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Ghanaian actress and producer got married in a star-studded ceremony to her love, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The nuptials between the two love birds was a 4-day event that started on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and ended on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Some famed Ghanaian musicians including Kwabena Kwabena and Becca all performed at the event.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Arguably one of Ghana's biggest celebrity weddings, the four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Pulse Ghana

Joe Mettle and Selasie

Joe Mettle is a popular Gospel artist in Ghana. His wife on the other hand was not very known until her marriage with the Gospel artiste was announced.

The two took over the internet with their star-studded traditional wedding on August 13, 2020.

Their traditional wedding was followed by a white wedding and a beautiful reception at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The Mettle's wedding saw in attendance lots of celebrities from the music and media fraternity. The couple has already had their first child.

Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui and Medikal

After almost a year of marriage, the two have welcomed their first child.

Fella and Medikal’s traditional marriage was held on March 7, 2020, at East Legon.

While fans waited for the white wedding to follow, Fella announced that with the invasion of the pandemic Covid-19, they were not certain as to when that will happen. They, however, took over the internet with their star-studded wedding.

Pulse Ghana

Kennedy and Tracy

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Osei Kwame Despite, and Tracy’s wedding ceremony swept Ghanaians off their feet as it turned out to be the dream wedding of a lot of people.

The two had their traditional marriage on February 13, 2020. It was followed by a lavish white wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2020.

They took over the whole internet with their rich reception at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra which saw in attendance great people and celebrities from across the country.

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie and Tracy

Sarkodie and Tracy was a perfect description of class elegance and simplicity.

The two got married on July 17, 2018, in a private ceremony at Tema.

They have hence had their second child after their wedding.

ece-auto-gen

Stonebwoy and Louisa

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa got married on June 16, 2017, at a private venue.

Their wedding is one of the unforgettable celebrity weddings in the history of Ghana. It had everything unique and beautiful. The couple have two children since they got married.

Stonebwoy and Wife Pulse Ghana

Kaakie and Kwasi Anansi Aidoo

Ghanaian musician, Kaakie, real name Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey was the first musician to tie the knot in 2020.

She got married to her fiancé, who was reported as her high schoolmate from Achimota Senior High School.

Their white wedding was held on January 4, 2020, at East Legon Hills.

Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

Dumelo officially followed his traditional marriage ceremony with a wedding on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Royal Senchi Resort hotel.

Interestingly, their traditional ceremony was held a year (May 12, 2018) before their white wedding.

They have, after their marriage, welcomed two children.

Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah

The marriage of the two came as a surprise to fans. The actress and her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah tied the knot together at a ceremony held in Accra on June 11, 2019. They followed their traditional wedding with a beach wedding on the same day.

Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese, Maxwell Mensah (Nana Ama McBrown's husband), A Plus and Afia Schwarzenegger are among some of the wedding guests that were spotted at the ceremony.

The two welcomed their first child after their marriage.

Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah Pulse Ghana

Becca and Tobi

Becca, real named, Rebecca Acheampong married her Nigerian boyfriend, Tobi Saani Daniels on Saturday, 18th August 2018 at a splendid traditional wedding ceremony in Accra Ghana. The two have since welcomed their first child too.

Pulse Ghana

Kyeiwaa and Michael Kissi Asare

Kyeiwaa and her husband Michael Kissi Asare looked like royalty in their attire at the ceremony attended by a select group of family and friends.

The marriage came off on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following their court wedding some few months ago.

However, their traditional marriage came off on Friday, July 24.

Pulse Ghana

Keche Andrew and Joanna

Andrew of Keche fame found his missing rib and got married to Joan Gyan, his record label Boss on November 30, 2019. Their marriage took people by surprise and was talked about for days.