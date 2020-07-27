In an unconventional twist to marriage proposals, a lady has asked for her boyfriend's hand in marriage

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the beautiful lady is seen kneeling as she stretches her hands with a ring on it asking the guy to marry.

The young man, who obviously wasn't expecting what he was witnessing, was left overwhelmed. He, however, said yes to his girlfriend while the crowd kept cheering.

The lady slid the ring into his finger before rising to a warm embrace from him and shared some kisses.

Congratulations to both of them.