Volta Regional NPP Secretary marries Deputy Women’s Organiser in beautiful ceremony [Photos]

The couple exchanged vows in front of party faithful, friends, relatives and well-wishers in Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipal Assembly Hall.

It was a beautiful sight to behold- the unification of these love birds.

Mr Yevoo described the ceremony as “perfect” and applauded the rank and file of the party and other attendees for making the ceremony a success.

Present at the ceremony were the NPP 3rd Vice National Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu, Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, party executives and some government officials.

The couple didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

Obviously a typical Ghanaian cultured wedding, the two didn't disappoint with the Kente apparel for the event.

In Ghana, Kente symbolises our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony. Hence, there can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles.

For the traditional marriage, the bride, Lebene wore a beautiful mauve kente ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a pony hairstyle which makes her look extraordinary on her big day.

We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Her husband, on the other hand, looked dapper in his white Agbada outfit with a touch of his wife's kente fabric.

They followed their traditional wedding with a white wedding.

The bride was captured in a floor-sweeping white gown while the groom looked dapper in his tuxedo suit.

Check the photos of the couple below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana