These days, pre-wedding photos are pretty much part of the wedding rites as any other longstanding wedding tradition we know.

Alongside activities like bridal showers, bachelors’ eve celebrations and bachelorettes’ parties, pre-wedding pictures are taken very seriously by many couples and yes, we’re absolutely here for the continuous use of these loved-up pictures to drive expectation for a couple’s big day, as our article here already signifies.

Therefore the importance of getting this aspect right, like every other thing related to a couple’s big day becomes heightened and couples now realize that they cannot afford to get it wrong when it comes to their pre-wedding pictures.

Pulse reached out to popular Nigerian photographer Adebusoye Solomon Adekunle of Klala photography on what it takes to get amazing, unforgettable pre-wedding pictures and he says the key, on a general note, is in finding what works for each couple.

“There [are] individual differences with everybody. What I like you may not like and what you like I may not like. Some like it big bogus and large. Some like it noisy and crafty. Some like colourful and some just like it simple and all that.

“Some just want to get in the studio and get few shots and [be done with it]. Some are so shy of [the] camera. They don’t really want [the noise] and all that.”

So it is important that couples realise their personalities and let it guide their decisions, in order to decide what works best for them- whether a themed, multi-outfit session or just something organic and simply natural.

“There’s individual differences when it comes to what to wear, some like it really really elaborate and some just want it lowkey,” the photographer says before adding that for him, he likes it best when couples choose to go all out with the multiple outfits.

“For me, I would say it should come in three or four outfits where you can have it in casuals, you can do native, you can do evening wear and you can do corporate wear. Dinner wear, evening wear are very similar.

“So you can choose whether casual, dinner or corporate or sports or whatever that suits you but it is very very important to do the corporate wear which is like some official thing so if you’re doing souvenirs, if you’re doing any other thing, it’s good to go.”

Importance of pre-wedding pictures in modern weddings

“Pre-wedding pictures are what you are going to use for your souvenirs, pre-wedding pictures are your most recent pictures together before wedding, your pre-wedding pictures [also] create an avenue for you and your photographer to interact and get connected [ ahead of the big day, if you are using the same photographer for the pre-wedding and the big day itself.]” Klala says.

See the video below for more educative tips on how to make your pre-wedding pictures bang!