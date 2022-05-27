Can't be Ghana: Here’s what was served at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding reception

Wedding receptions are now an entire event on its own. A lot of investment is put into food and drinks served to guests; it is more than a food bazar. A wide array of meals, from rice meals to all the local meals are made available for guest to eat there and even package some home. Guests are just sure of food satisfaction when they attend weddings in Ghana.

Kourtney's wedding food, not in Ghana Pulse Ghana

Interestingly, that was not the case of rich and famous reality star, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with celebrity drummer, Travis Barker over the weekend. They served a very small pasta portions at the reception.

While kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Barker's wedding was estimated to have cost several million, the food they served at the wedding was nothing to right home about.

Kylie Jenner, the younger sister to Kourtney posted a snap of her minuscule serving of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate which caused a stir on social media.

With the way Ghanaians are very critical of such things, this would have been synonymous to chaos. The food served would have made major headlines in Ghana for weeks and generated lot of backlash and hilarious posts on social media.

Let's cast our minds back to the many public backlashes self-proclaimed Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwar faced for the absence of food at her father's funeral. One would have thought that the people would have shown empathy considering the grief state of the bereaved, but no, Ghanaians did not nonchalant.