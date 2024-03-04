3 amazing things Hausa koko sellers do to trick Ghanaians

Let’s dive into the quirks that make Ghanaian koko sellers truly unique.

Half koko, half air

First off, let's talk about the magical optical illusion these vendors perform with each serving of koko. Ever noticed how your rubber seems full to the brim, only to discover it's a well-crafted mix of koko and air?

This isn't just about making ends meet; it's a trick of the trade, ensuring you come back for that seemingly generous portion. It's all in the wrist, folks.

More sugar than koko

Instead of giving more koko to satisfy their customer, the sellers delight in filling the rubber with more sugar before adding a few scoops of koko.

You'll often find your koko swimming in more sugar than actual millet porridge. Maybe it's a sweet gesture (pun intended) that keeps the regulars coming back, craving that unique blend of sweetness and warmth.

Tying the koko rubber with swag

Last but certainly not least, is the flair exhibited in tying up a serving of koko. Most food vendors serve their food in rubber bags but koko sellers have a special way of spinning the rubber in an interesting way before tying it up

This isn't just packaging; it's a signature move, a brand identity that says, "This koko comes with a dose of style.

So, there you have it. The art of koko selling in Ghana is more than meets the eye. It's a blend of illusion, sustainability, sweetness, and undeniable swag.