ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

3 amazing things Hausa koko sellers do to trick Ghanaians

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The streets of Ghana in the morning are a symphony of sights, sounds, and smells that awaken the senses.

Koko selling
Koko selling

Among these, the Koko sellers hold a special place in our hearts—and our breakfast routines. But there’s an art to their trade, a blend of tradition, skill, and a dash of humor that makes buying koko not just a transaction, but an experience.

Recommended articles

Let’s dive into the quirks that make Ghanaian koko sellers truly unique.

Half koko, half air

First off, let's talk about the magical optical illusion these vendors perform with each serving of koko. Ever noticed how your rubber seems full to the brim, only to discover it's a well-crafted mix of koko and air?

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn't just about making ends meet; it's a trick of the trade, ensuring you come back for that seemingly generous portion. It's all in the wrist, folks.

More sugar than koko

Instead of giving more koko to satisfy their customer, the sellers delight in filling the rubber with more sugar before adding a few scoops of koko.

You'll often find your koko swimming in more sugar than actual millet porridge. Maybe it's a sweet gesture (pun intended) that keeps the regulars coming back, craving that unique blend of sweetness and warmth.

Tying the koko rubber with swag

ADVERTISEMENT

Last but certainly not least, is the flair exhibited in tying up a serving of koko. Most food vendors serve their food in rubber bags but koko sellers have a special way of spinning the rubber in an interesting way before tying it up

This isn't just packaging; it's a signature move, a brand identity that says, "This koko comes with a dose of style.

So, there you have it. The art of koko selling in Ghana is more than meets the eye. It's a blend of illusion, sustainability, sweetness, and undeniable swag.

Next time you grab a rubber of koko, take a moment to appreciate these artisans of the street, serving up warmth and smiles one twist at a time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Signs your boyfriend is gold digger (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)

6 signs your boyfriend is a gold digger

Eating Healthy [iStock]

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

Let her chase you

Instead of chasing girls, make them chase you with these 6 tips

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps