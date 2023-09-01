The truth about weight loss surgery: What you should know before considering it

Before you contemplate undergoing weight loss surgery, there are crucial factors to consider:

Eligibility: You must meet certain criteria to be eligible for weight loss surgery. Typically, you should have made sincere attempts to lose weight naturally without significant success.

Medical History: A comprehensive evaluation of your medical history is essential. Certain medical conditions or complications can make the surgery riskier or less effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Bariatric surgery, here's what you need to understand:

1. Discipline is Mandatory: After undergoing surgery, discipline will be imposed on you. You will no longer be able to consume the foods you used to indulge in.

2. Cost Consideration: Weight loss surgery can be expensive, so it's crucial to assess your financial capability. If you have insurance, it's advisable to explore whether it covers these medical expenses.

3. Potential Complications: As with any surgical procedure, weight loss surgery carries inherent risks. Post-surgery complications such as blood clots are possible, so it's essential to be aware of these potential risks.

4. Exercise Requirement: Following weight loss surgery, regular exercise is typically mandatory as part of the recovery and weight loss maintenance process.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there are challenges associated with weight loss surgery, it also offers several advantages:

1. Rapid Results: Bariatric surgery can lead to rapid and significant weight loss, providing quick relief to individuals struggling with obesity.

2. Sustainability: After the surgery, adherence to a strict diet and exercise regimen is required, which can contribute to more sustainable and long-term weight loss results.