5 things that were better before the internet

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ah, the internet, It’s hard to imagine life without it, right?

things that were better before the internet [IncMagazine]

But let's take a minute, rewind time, and ponder on how some things were actually better before our lives became a series of clicks and scrolls.

Here’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Remember when your business was your business? Before the internet era, privacy wasn’t just a setting you could toggle.

Personal lives were less of an open book, and mysterious auras weren’t so rare. The concept of "oversharing" was foreign because moments were lived, not posted.

Back then, conversations happened face to face, with emotions and expressions on full display. The art of dialogue was more than just swapping texts or emojis.

These real interactions fostered stronger connections and memories that felt more vivid and heartfelt.

Pre-internet, distractions were fewer, which meant people could dive deep into tasks without the constant buzz of notifications.

Reading a book, completing a project, or simply enjoying a meal wasn’t accompanied by the relentless pinging of our devices. This undivided attention enriched experiences and productivity.

Discovering new music, places, or hobbies was an adventure that often required effort and serendipity.

Stumbling upon a new band by rifling through records at a shop or finding a hidden local eatery while wandering the streets gave a sense of accomplishment and joy that clicking “next” on a playlist or a review site just can’t match.

Finally, the quality of time spent with friends and family was different. Gatherings were about the people in the room, not about capturing the perfect shareable moment.

Board games, long walks, and shared stories built relationships in a way that group chats and video calls can’t fully replicate.

Sure, the internet has given us wonders we wouldn’t want to live without. Yet, it’s clear that some aspects of life were indeed more fulfilling in the pre-digital age.

It’s about finding balance and maybe, just maybe, incorporating a bit of the "old-fashioned" way of doing things into our modern lives. After all, who says we can’t have the best of both worlds?

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

