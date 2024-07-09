With these 5 tips your children can pass their BECE with ease

1. Avoid leaked examination questions (Apor)

Don't waste your time searching for leaked examination questions (Apor). Following these leaked questions can lead to focusing on material that may not even appear on the actual examination paper.

Instead, encourage your children to rely on their textbooks, class notes, and legitimate study materials to build a strong foundation of knowledge.

2. Eat well before each paper

A well-nourished body leads to a well-functioning mind. Ensure your children eat a balanced meal before taking each paper. Proper nutrition helps maintain energy levels, improves concentration, and prevents frustration during the exam. Encourage them to stay hydrated as well.

3. Practice clear and neat handwriting

Handwriting matters in exams. Remind your children to write clearly and neatly. Examiners need to read their answers easily to award marks accurately.

Encourage regular handwriting practice and teach them to pace themselves during the exam to maintain legibility.

4. Stay relaxed

It's important for your children to remain calm and relaxed throughout the examination period. Stress and anxiety can negatively impact performance.

Teach them relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises or short breaks between study sessions to keep their minds fresh and focused.

5. Thorough revision

A comprehensive revision plan is essential for success. Help your children create a study schedule that covers all subjects and allows ample time for revision.

Encourage them to practice past papers, engage in group studies, and seek help from teachers or peers when needed.