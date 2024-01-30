Here are the top 20 single-sex senior high schools in Ghana

Let's explore the top 20 single-sex high schools in Ghana, highlighting their unique strengths and contributions.

1. Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon PRESEC Legon stands out for its academic excellence, particularly in the National Science and Maths Quiz, showcasing the school's commitment to fostering intellectual growth.

2. Wesley Girls' High School, Cape Coast Wesley Girls' High School is not only academically distinguished but also known for instilling strong moral values, consistently excelling in the WASSCE.

Prestigious All-Boys Schools: Hubs of Excellence and Tradition

3. Adisadel College Adisadel College, popularly known as "ADISCO," boasts a proud tradition of academic and extracurricular achievements, making it a top choice in Cape Coast.

4. St. Augustine's College Also in Cape Coast, St. Augustine's College, or "AUGUSCO," is renowned for its academic and athletic prowess, shaping well-rounded individuals.

5. Bishop Herman College, Kpando Bishop Herman College joins the list with its reputation for academic excellence and character development, making significant contributions to education in Ghana.

Empowering Young Women: Ghana's Premier All-Girls Schools

6. Holy Child School, Cape Coast Holy Child School, or "Angel's Hill," is celebrated for its high academic standards and nurturing environment, empowering young women for future challenges.

7. St. Mary's Senior High School, Accra St. Mary's in Accra combines academic rigor with cultural enrichment, producing graduates who are prepared for global challenges.

8. Archbishop Porter Girls' Secondary School This Takoradi-based institution is known for its disciplined approach and excellent academic record, particularly in scientific disciplines.

9. Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School Named after the iconic Ashanti warrior queen, this school embodies strength and intelligence, fostering confident and capable young women.

10. Aburi Girls' Senior High School Aburi Girls, or "ABUGISS," stands as a beacon of academic excellence and character building in the Eastern Region.

Continuing the Tradition: More Top Schools Making Their Mark

11. Opoku Ware School OWASS, in Kumasi, is renowned for its impressive academic track record and influential alumni network.

12. Mfantsipim School Mfantsipim, the "School of choice," is known for nurturing character, academic excellence, and leadership qualities.

13. St. Peter's Senior High School St. Peter's, located in the Eastern Region, is noted for its academic achievements and success in national competitions.

14. St. Louis Senior High School In Kumasi, St. Louis is a leader in girls' education, known for its strong academic programs and nurturing environment.

15. Afia Kubi Girls Senior High School stands out for its commitment to academic excellence and empowering young women.

16. Accra Academy Accra Academy, affectionately known as "Bleoobi," is a testament to the tradition of academic excellence in the heart of Accra.

17. St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School Known for strong science and arts programs, this Accra-based school offers a vibrant student life and academic rigor.

18. St. Roses Senior High School St. Roses, in Akwatia, is acclaimed for its high academic standards and commitment to empowering young women.

19. OLA Senior High School, Ho OLA Senior High School in Ho is known for its dedication to academic excellence and the holistic development of young women.

20. St. Monica's Senior High School St. Monica's, recognized for its discipline and academic prowess, concludes our list of top single-sex high schools in Ghana.

These schools are more than just educational institutions; they are nurturing grounds for the future leaders of Ghana.

They not only focus on academic excellence but also emphasize character development, leadership, and social responsibility.