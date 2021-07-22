What are Kidney Stones? (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

· Past problem with kidney stone

· Family history of kidney stones

· Drinking small amount of water

· Diet that is high in protein or sodium

· Other kidney diseases

· Obesity

Kidney stones can be as small as a grain of sand and as large as a pearl. Smaller stones can be passed out through urine but larger ones can block your ureter preventing you from urinating. It is a very painful experience and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

TREATMENT OF KIDNEY STONES

If there is a possibility you have kidney stones, go to the hospital to see a doctor. They will determine the size of the stones, what it is made of and the appropriate treatment. Small kidney stones can be eliminated through urine by drinking a lot of water. Waves can be used to break the stones into tiny pieces which can be passed out. Another procedure is when a doctor inserts a tube into the kidney to suction or break down the stones. In extreme cases, invasive surgery is required to remove the stones. Medication can be given to relax the ureter to give the stones enough room to pass.

They say “prevention is better than cure”. So how do you protect yourself from kidney stones? Drink enough fluids every day, limit meals containing sodium (like koobi and anything salty), protein (meat, egg, and fish).

You should see a doctor before starting any treatment.

Prince Afram.