4 reasons fixing very long nails is a bad idea for nursing mothers

Why, you ask? Let’s unpack some crucial reasons why short nails might be more beneficial for nursing mothers.

It can be dangerous for the baby

Foremost on the list of concerns is safety. Babies are delicate, and their skin is as tender as it gets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long nails pose a risk of accidentally scratching their soft skin. More alarmingly, there's a real danger of harming sensitive areas, like their eyes.

It only takes a momentary slip for a long nail to cause an eye injury, which could be serious. It's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your baby's well-being.

It can carry germs

Next up, is hygiene. Those long, gorgeous nails can unfortunately harbor dirt and germs under them.

When you’re a nursing mom, maintaining top-notch hygiene is crucial. You’re in constant contact with your baby, and it’s surprisingly easy for those hidden germs to transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short nails are simpler to keep clean and safe, ensuring your baby is protected from unwanted bacteria.

It makes it more difficult to handle your baby

Handling a newborn is practically an art. It requires finesse and care, and long nails can complicate things like feeding, changing diapers, or dressing your baby.

Shorter nails allow for a better grip and more precise movements, ensuring your baby’s comfort and safety during these daily routines.

It makes simple tasks difficult

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenthood is all about practicality. Long nails can turn simple tasks into challenging feats. Whether it's fastening tiny buttons or changing a nappy, longer nails can be a hindrance.

Opting for shorter nails can make these everyday tasks more manageable, making life a bit smoother for both you and your baby.

While long nails are undoubtedly stylish, as a nursing mom, the benefits of keeping them short are significant.

Remember, it’s about providing the best care for your little one, and sometimes, that means making small sacrifices in personal style.