Why you need to stop using cotton buds to clean your ears

After all, it feels good to clear out earwax, and using a cotton bud seems easy. But what if we told you that this common habit could be doing more harm than good? It might seem like a harmless part of your hygiene routine, but using cotton buds to clean your ears can actually cause a lot of problems.

In fact, doctors recommend that you stop using them altogether. Why?

1. Earwax is good for you

Believe it or not, earwax (also called cerumen) is not something you need to get rid of. It actually keeps your ears healthy. Earwax helps trap dirt, dust, and other particles, stopping them from reaching deeper into your ear canal. It also has antibacterial properties, protecting your ears from infections. Your ears are designed to clean themselves, with earwax naturally moving out of the ear over time. So, you don’t need to dig into your ears with cotton buds to remove it.

2. Cotton buds can push earwax further in

One of the main problems with using cotton buds is that they don’t actually remove earwax. Instead of clearing it out, they often push the wax deeper into the ear canal. This can cause a blockage, known as impacted earwax, which can lead to discomfort, earache, or even temporary hearing loss. The deeper the wax gets pushed, the harder it is for your ears to naturally expel it.

3. Risk of injury

Your ears are sensitive, and using cotton buds can cause injury if you’re not careful. Poking too far into your ear canal can damage the delicate skin inside or, worse, puncture your eardrum. A ruptured eardrum is painful and can lead to more serious issues like infections or permanent hearing damage. Even if you’re gentle, there’s always a risk when using cotton buds to clean your ears.

4. Infections

As mentioned earlier, earwax has antibacterial properties, which help protect your ears from infection. By using cotton buds, you risk removing too much wax, leaving your ears more vulnerable to bacteria and infections. Also, if you accidentally scratch the skin inside your ear while using a cotton bud, bacteria can enter the wound and cause an infection.

5. The right way to clean your ears

So, how should you clean your ears? The best answer is to leave them alone! Your ears are self-cleaning, and most of the time, you don’t need to do anything. If you notice earwax near the opening of your ear, you can gently wipe it away with a damp cloth. If you feel like you have a buildup of wax or experience discomfort, it’s best to see a doctor or ear specialist. They can safely remove any excess wax using professional tools designed for the job.

