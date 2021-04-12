RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

Absa Bank employees donate PPEs to Senior Correctional Centre

Employees of the Risk Function Unit at Absa Bank Ghana have donated essential items and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Ghana Prisons Service’s Senior Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Institute for Juveniles, to support the Centre’s measures taken in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Absa Bank employees presenting the items to officials of the Senior Correctional Centre

Pulse Ghana

The items donated, worth GHs10,000, included veronica buckets, nose masks, bundles of tissue papers, gallons of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps as well as soft drinks among others.

Recommended articles

At a short ceremony, the Chief Risk Officer at Absa Bank, Mr. Adolph Kpegah who presented the items to the officials of the Senior Correctional Centre said the bank will continue to be a force for good in society by remaining a responsible corporate citizen.

“As a bank that has been playing a shaping role in our society for over a hundred years, we remain committed to supporting the fight against the pandemic. This donation is therefore to complement the government’s effort against further spread of the virus and to help consolidate the progress we are making as a country,” said Mr. Kpegah.

Leader of the Team and Head of Credit Risk at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Annie Aboarh appreciated colleagues for donating generously to support the Centre during this pandemic.

“As a Unit, we have been supporting the Centre over the years and this donation came from colleagues who raised funds to acquire these PPEs and other essential items to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the Centre,” said Mrs. Aboarh.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Centre, the Assistant Director of Prisons, Officer-in-Charge of the Senior Correctional Centre, Mrs. Millicent Owusu, expressed gratitude to Absa Bank employees for the donation.

“On behalf of the entire Correctional Centre, we are grateful that you to our aid at this time. Yes, indeed, we are all in this COVID-19 season and these are the items that we need to safeguard ourselves. They will go a long way to help the juveniles,” Mrs. Owusu said.

Located in Accra, the Senior Correctional Centre is the only institution in the country that caters for young offenders and juveniles. The Centre takes care of these young offenders by training them in various vocational trades like welding, vulcanizing, tailoring, carpentry, draftsmanship, auto electrical and mechanical and general electricals.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]