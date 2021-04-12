Absa Bank employees donate PPEs to Senior Correctional Centre

“As a Unit, we have been supporting the Centre over the years and this donation came from colleagues who raised funds to acquire these PPEs and other essential items to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the Centre,” said Mrs. Aboarh.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Centre, the Assistant Director of Prisons, Officer-in-Charge of the Senior Correctional Centre, Mrs. Millicent Owusu, expressed gratitude to Absa Bank employees for the donation.

“On behalf of the entire Correctional Centre, we are grateful that you to our aid at this time. Yes, indeed, we are all in this COVID-19 season and these are the items that we need to safeguard ourselves. They will go a long way to help the juveniles,” Mrs. Owusu said.