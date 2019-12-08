Over ten Heads of State and Government and thousands of delegates from across the world will be gathered for the Summit of Heads of State and Government taking place next week on Monday and Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo will deliver the opening remarks on behalf of the Africa Group, and later participate in the general debate of Heads of State and Governments.

Held on the theme “A Transformed ACP: Committed to Multilateralism,” Akufo-Addo is accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 10th December, 2019.