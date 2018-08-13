Pulse.com.gh logo
Accounts of defunct Royal Bank managers frozen


The Former Head of E-Banking at the now-defunct Capital Bank, Raymond Addai-Danquah, advised his colleagues from the other defunct banks to find alternative jobs.

The Former Head of E-Banking at the now-defunct Capital Bank, Raymond Addai-Danquah, has revealed that the accounts of managers of defunct Royal Bank have been frozen.

He told Accra-based Class FM that the revoking of the licences of the 5 banks to form the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited, has caused a lot of hardship to former staff of these banks.

Mr Addai-Danquah said “Let me give you a news lead, as we speak now, managers of Royal Bank, their accounts have been frozen. I spoke to one of the managers yesterday, he actually called me and once a while I get calls from one of these colleagues.”

Mr Addai-Danquah said that after Capital Bank collapsed he started selling pork for a living. He, therefore, advised other people in the banking sector who have lost their jobs to start businesses that can support their livelihood.

He said the workers can complain but afterward they must support their families.

“You can complain but while complaining, do something to save your family from distress.”

“So, for me what I’ll tell my other colleagues is that the hardship is real and trust me, we have about 800 people sitting at home, so, in the meantime, think of what you can do, if you have a passion, develop it into business.”

