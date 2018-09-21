Appreciate government for caring – Amewu

news

The Energy Minister Peter Amewu has indicated that Ghanaians must appreciate the Akufo-Addo-led government for various interventions to protect the customers from an incessant increase in petroleum prices.

He argued that the removal of excise duty and the review of the Special Petroleum Tax from 17.5percent to 13percent have caused the prices to be at a better rate than it would have been.

“Without government intervention…prices today, would have been GH¢5.54 per litre for petrol and GH¢5.55 per litre for diesel.”

“So, what it means is that the price we are paying today, if the Mahama-led administration is still in force, you’ll be paying quite close between 9-10percent higher than the current prices that Ghanaians are paying.”

“I think it’s time you give this government the recognition for caring for the people of this country,” he added.

Petrol and diesel are selling currently at GH¢5.18p and GH¢5.14p per litre respectively. This represents a change in price from the previous pricing window of GH¢4.90p (petrol) and GH¢4.94p (diesel) by 4.49percent for petrol and 3.64percent for diesel.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has accused the Akufo-Addo government of burdening Ghanaians by increasing fuel prices because they failed to prevent the cedi from depreciating against the dollar.

The cedi has recorded massive losses against the dollar, the latest being earlier this month where it hit GH¢4.97 to the dollar. It followed a July fall where it traded at GH¢4.8250 to the dollar depreciating cumulatively, by 5.3 per cent in the first six months, compared to 3.3 per cent in the first half of 2017 despite significant increments of weekly dollar sales to local banks in the country.