Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work effectively according to A-G


Special Prosecutor Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work effectively according to the Auditor General

The Auditor General Daniel Demelovo urged Ghanaians to visit the office of the Special Prosecutor and judge for themselves if he can deliver on his mandate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Auditor General Daniel Demelovo has said that the Special Prosecutor cannot work effectively because of the circumstances he finds himself in.

He was speaking at the third memorial lecture of a former Finance Minister Kwadwo Baah Wiredu.

He explained that the Special Prosecutor does not have an investigator. Mr Amidu only has one secretary. He urged Ghanaians to visit the office of the Special Prosecutor and judge for themselves if he has been equipped with the needed items and human resource to do the job.

READ ALSO: Audit reveals $137m procurement irregularities at Ghana Gas

“Our collaboration I believe can bring about the deterrence that we require in the public sector, but I want to submit that the Special Prosecutor is not sitting well at all. There is no way he can be effective where he is seated.”

“I want to invite all of you to visit him but I won’t tell you why. Go and visit him and you would see whether you can be effective with only one secretary with no investigator and prosecutor, nothing,” he added.

Despite the challenges Mr Amidu is facing as Special Prosecutor, Mr Domelovo said he is ready and willing to work with him in the fight against corruption.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Human Rights And Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Joseph Whittal also said the office of the Special Prosecutor must be staffed and equipped to deliver on its mandate.

READ ALSO: Gov’t will not scrap Special Petroleum Tax – Energy Ministry

“For once in our history, we have paid attention to corruption and that is why we have the office of the SP. The office of the SP should be empowered. I am not happy that the office of the SP does not have enough infrastructure. The Special Prosecutor doesn’t seem to have enough staff. All I am saying is that the office of the Special Prosecutor is not empowered enough. How can we get results when the office has just a handful of staff…I don’t even know if they have a budget,” he said.

Their comments are coming at a time when most Ghanaians are questioning what Martin Amidu is doing as Special Prosecutor. Most people argue that as a citizen vigilante he did his best to fight corruption and they are therefore expecting more from him as SP.

However, he does not seem to be meeting the expectations of the general public after most people applauded President Akufo-Addo for appointing a man like him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Fuel Price Hike: Appreciate government for caring – Amewu Fuel Price Hike Appreciate government for caring – Amewu
Free Economy: Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Kweku Adoboli: Rogue banker denies saying Ghana is worse than prison Kweku Adoboli Rogue banker denies saying Ghana is worse than prison
Job losses: Akosombo Textiles Limited fires 600 workers; shuts down new plant Job losses Akosombo Textiles Limited fires 600 workers; shuts down new plant
Taxes In Ghana: Gov’t will not scrap Special Petroleum Tax – Energy Ministry Taxes In Ghana Gov’t will not scrap Special Petroleum Tax – Energy Ministry
Corruption? Audit reveals $137m procurement irregularities at Ghana Gas Corruption? Audit reveals $137m procurement irregularities at Ghana Gas

Recommended Videos

Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana
Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo
Business News: Ignore the critics, the economy is getting stronger - Gabby Business News Ignore the critics, the economy is getting stronger - Gabby



Top Articles

1 Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market servicesbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Illegal Operations Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal...bullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Kotoka International Airport GACL to move all domestic airlines...bullet
6 Forensic Audit 6 state institutions misappropriate GH¢800 millionbullet
7 Ghana-Chinese Relations 6 reasons why the StarTimes deal is...bullet
8 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 Retrenchment ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

High-Interest Rate Ghanaians must save more to push interest rate down – Bawumia
Africa’s biggest customer experience summit set for October 5
CX 2018 Africa’s biggest customer experience summit set for October 5
The CEO of Ghana Employers’ Association, Alex Frimpong
Cedi Depreciation High dollar rate could cause more job losses – GEA
Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
X
Advertisement