BoG makes major changes at top management level


BoG makes major changes at top management level

The changes are expected to take effect September 3, 2018.

The Bank of Ghana has made some major changes to its top management.

According to Accra-based Joy FM, the changes are expected to take effect September 3, 2018.

Sources say the changes have nothing to do with recent happenings in the banking sector. Instead, it is aimed at improving supervision of the banking sector.

Sources say the move is part of efforts to streamline its activities, re-align its roles and promote integrity.

Meanwhile, two new roles have been created: the Ethics and Internal Investigative Unit and the Information Security Unit.

The Ethics and Internal Investigative Unit will investigate all allegations of misconduct by staff including any role in respect of the collapse of the defunct banks. Staff found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with our Human Resource policies, and referred to law enforcement agencies, if necessary.

The Information Security Unit, on the other hand, would also ensure effective supervision and overall management of the department.

From the changes sighted the Board Secretary, Caroline Otoo, is moving to the new Ethics Unit created by the regulator to deal with developments in the sector.

Frances Sackey is expected to take up her position as the new Secretary to the Bank of Ghana Board.

An Economist and Advisor to the Executive Director at the IMF, Philip Otoo, will join the bank as its Acting Head of Research.

Meanwhile, Dr  Amoah has been promoted. He will now be a Director and will serve as Advisor to the Governor of Bank of Ghana.

The former head of financial markets at the Bank who was moved to the governor’s office as an advisor, Evelyn Kwatia, is now Director Risk Management Department.

Gloria Quartey would head the Human Resource Department of the Bank of Ghana.

Eillot Amoako is Deputy Director of Banking Supervision.

Jonas Adam would be the officer in Charge of Legal Department.

John Fummey is Director Information Security Unit.

Jemima Roberts is Director of Special Project, while Eric Koranteng will be acting Head of Governor's Department.

