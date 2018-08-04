Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Business owners in Nigeria to get loans up to N10m without collateral


Entrepreneurship Business owners in Nigeria to get loans up to N10m without collateral

Osinbajo said this while speaking at the MSMEs Award 2018 which held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Business owners in Nigeria to get loans up to N10m without collateral play

Market

(Pulse)

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the Federal Government is working on a loan facility for business owners in Nigeria.

According to Daily Post, the Vice-President said that the loans, which will be collateral free, will range from N2m to N10m.

Osinbajo said this while speaking at the MSMEs Award 2018 which held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The VP also said that the Bank of Industry (BOI), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) will be part of the loan initiative.

Osinbajo pitches Nigeria’s tech space to global leaders

In July 2018, Osinbajo was in the United States to speak to top technology players about the investment opportunities in Nigeria’s tech and entertainment industry.

The Vice-President led Nigeria’s delegation to the Silicon Valley in San Francisco and Hollywood in Los Angeles, California to meet with top industry leaders in the world.

ALSO READ:  How VP Osinbajo became a born-again Christian

Osinbajo also met with Google executives at the company's corporate headquarters in the Silicon Valley.

Yemi Osinbajo is currently standing in as the Acting President following President Buhari’s departure to London on Friday, August 3, for a 10 day working holiday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Chariots Delivery: Ghana’s first charity driven courier and delivery service company launched Chariots Delivery Ghana’s first charity driven courier and delivery service company launched
Scandal: Ameri Energy rejects renegotiated deal by Energy Minister Scandal Ameri Energy rejects renegotiated deal by Energy Minister
Financial Sector: Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks
Internet Provider: Surfline network restored after days of blackout Internet Provider Surfline network restored after days of blackout
Internet Providers: Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting Internet Providers Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting
Bank Merger: Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks Bank Merger Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks

Recommended Videos

Business News: Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS Business News Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS
Business News: Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd Business News Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd
Business Insider: 4 signs you're going to be really successful Business Insider 4 signs you're going to be really successful



Top Articles

1 Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri dealbullet
2 Internet Providers Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaultingbullet
3 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans...bullet
4 Merger of Banks Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the ‘collapsed’ banksbullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Bank Merger Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5...bullet
8 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to...bullet
9 Merger Of Banks Unibank shareholders took GH¢5.3bn from bankbullet
10 Banking Industry Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately...bullet

Related Articles

Africa To The World Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron
Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA boss, Paul Asare Ansah fired
Eurobond Ghana sells $2bn Eurobond at lowest interest rates
Payment Platform Ghana to get off PayPal’s blacklist by 2020 - Bawumia
Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia
Muhammadu Buahri 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits
Nigeria To The World Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Banks Merger Gov’t establishes new indigenous bank[full text]
Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst
Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG
Bundles AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry