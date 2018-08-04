news

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the Federal Government is working on a loan facility for business owners in Nigeria.

According to Daily Post, the Vice-President said that the loans, which will be collateral free, will range from N2m to N10m.

Osinbajo said this while speaking at the MSMEs Award 2018 which held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The VP also said that the Bank of Industry (BOI), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) will be part of the loan initiative.

Osinbajo pitches Nigeria’s tech space to global leaders

In July 2018, Osinbajo was in the United States to speak to top technology players about the investment opportunities in Nigeria’s tech and entertainment industry.

The Vice-President led Nigeria’s delegation to the Silicon Valley in San Francisco and Hollywood in Los Angeles, California to meet with top industry leaders in the world.

Osinbajo also met with Google executives at the company's corporate headquarters in the Silicon Valley.