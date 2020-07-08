This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Director at the Finance Ministry, Patrick Nomo.

The Ministry said it has also began testing all staff for COVID-19, adding that those who test positive will be informed and aided to seek treatment.

Statement from Finance Ministry

“While we wait for the testing team to compile the comprehensive results, all staff are to work from home effective immediately,” a section of the statement said.

“Staff who test positive will be duly informed and will receive the necessary care from the appropriate health authorities designated by the Ministry of Health.”

The Finance Ministry, however, assured that having staff work from home will not hinder the completion of the mid-year budget review.

It said a core team of staff will work from approved locations, while the rest of the staff will use the Ministry’s digital channels to work from home.

“In view of the preparations towards the Mid-Year Review of the Budget, a core team of staff will work from approved locations to complete the Mid-Year Review.

“All other staff will work from home using the Ministry’s approved digital channels,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus case count currently stands at 21,968 with 129 deaths.