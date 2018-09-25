Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga – Israel Laryea tells NAM1


Nana Appiah Mensah Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga – Israel Laryea tells NAM1

Israel Laryea said that there was no need for insult and rather urged NAM1 to stay focused.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joy News' Israel Laryea play

Joy News' Israel Laryea

Joy News’ Israel Laryea has told the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana to focus and figure out how to best manage the challenges he is facing with the regulatory authorities.

Nana Appiah Mensah took to social media to register his displeasure over a report done by Israel Laryea on the gold dealership firm’s branch in the United Kingdom.

The CEO popularly referred to as NAM1 in his post described Mr Laryea as ‘stupid and retarded’.

READ ALSO: ATL denies laying off staff

play

 

“Hello Israel Laryea, today I celebrate your stupidity and retarded mindedness. Set up a provision store today in a kiosk and employ just one Ghanaian. That is more than the pursuit of this evil smear campaign agenda. Maybe you need to be reminded, I am a businessman and not a politician. You can’t break me! Business is not a thing for the pope. Think about it. God bless you,” NAM1 wrote.

In a response, Israel Laryea said that there was no need for insult and rather urged NAM1 to stay focused.

READ ALSO: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch

“No need for insult, Mr Nana Appiah Mensah. If the people who are jittery about losing their funds do this, I can understand. You need to focus and figure out how to best manage the situation. I’m not SEC, neither am I BoG, just a journalist sharing my observations. #FOCUS,” Israel Laryea wrote.

Israel Laryea has since deleted his comment on Nana Appiah Mensah’s post but here are saved screenshots.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Nana Appiah Mensah: Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1 Nana Appiah Mensah Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1
Nana Appiah Mensah: Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1 Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1
Police Recruitment: Medical results of recruits ready Police Recruitment Medical results of recruits ready
Job Losses: ATL denies laying off staff Job Losses ATL denies laying off staff
StarTimes Deal: First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal StarTimes Deal First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal
Banking In Ghana: Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report Banking In Ghana Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report

Recommended Videos

Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana
Business News: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations Business News Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations
Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launchbullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over...bullet
7 Accra Shops GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mallbullet
8 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spainbullet
9 Police Recruitment Medical results of recruits readybullet
10 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
3 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Communication Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah
StarTimes Deal Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah
Syndicated Loan COCOBOD seals $1.3bn syndicated loan For 2018/19 season
Peter Amewu
Fuel Price Hike Appreciate government for caring – Amewu
Special Prosecutor Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work effectively according to the Auditor General
X
Advertisement