Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold comment

news

Ghanaians on Facebook are condemning the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for commenting on the Menzgold saga.

Nana Aba Anamoah posted the notice of the Bank of Ghana cautioning the general public not to deposit physical cash at Menzgold Ghana on her Instagram timeline. Few hours after, Tracy Sarkcess commented that the Bank of Ghana should rather focus on the banks squandering people’s money and leave Menzgold alone.

“Menzgold doesn’t take deposit. They buy gold with the money you give them and work with that gold to give you a return on your investment. Which the last time I checked was around 10%. BOG should rather concentrate on the banks that are misappropriating people’s money rather than the ones actually making money for its people.”

READ ALSO: Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC 5m loan payment from UT Board

This has led to what can be described as her biggest backlash after she got married to her long-time boyfriend.

Most people said she was not competent enough to comment on such issues. They asked her to leave the sector for the experts to do their job.