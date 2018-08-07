Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Tracy Sarkcess ‘schools’ BoG on how Menzgold works


Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits - Tracy Sarkcess 'schools' BoG

Tracy Sarkcess said that the Bank of Ghana should rather focus on the banks squandering people’s money and leave Menzgold alone.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tracy Sarkcess' stunning bridal look for her traditional wedding. play

Tracy Sarkcess' stunning bridal look for her traditional wedding.

The wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has tried to educate the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on what Menzgold Ghana does.

Her comments come after the BoG issued a notice in the newspapers to warn the general public that it will not be liable in the event of loss of investments or deposits by clients.

Nana Aba Anamoah posted the notice on her Instagram timeline and Tracy Sarkcess commented that the Bank of Ghana should rather focus on the banks squandering people’s money and leave Menzgold alone.

READ ALSO: Menzgold boss calls BoG’s bluff

“Menzgold doesn’t take deposit. They buy gold with the money you give them and work with that gold to give you a return on your investment. Which the last time I checked was around 10%. BOG should rather concentrate on the banks that are misappropriating people’s money rather than the ones actually making money for its people.”

play

 

She later issued a disclaimer saying she is not a spokesperson of Menzgold.

play

 

On Monday, August 6, 2018, the BoG reiterated its caution to the general public to desist from saving or investing money at Menzgold Ghana Company Limited.

CEO of Menzgold Ghana; Nana Appiah Mensah play

CEO of Menzgold Ghana; Nana Appiah Mensah

 

READ ALSO: Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC

In a notice issued and signed by the secretary of the Central bank Mrs Caroline Otoo, it stated that despite the several cautions to Menzgold Ghana “to desist from solicitation, receipt of money and the payment of dividends to its clients, the company persists in its deposit-taking activity.”

The notice said that Menzgold is not licensed to receive money and pay dividends to clients.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

