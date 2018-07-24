Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Glo meets business partners in Ghana


Growing Businesses Glo meets business partners in Ghana

Glo Mobile’s Head of Business, Mr Uche Ojo, commended the perseverance of the dealers in weathering the storm of the operating business environment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Head of Business, Glo Mobile, Mr Uche Ojo, flanked by Head of Administration, Mr Derek Obuobi and Chief Executive of Airtymn Solutions, Georgina Boakye, at the Forum held in Accra for Glo Business Partners. play

Head of Business, Glo Mobile, Mr Uche Ojo, flanked by Head of Administration, Mr Derek Obuobi and Chief Executive of Airtymn Solutions, Georgina Boakye, at the Forum held in Accra for Glo Business Partners.

Glo Mobile Ghana has hosted its business partners to a business forum and lavish dinner at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event, which was held to familiarise Glo’s business partners with new developments in the operations of the company, attracted the company’s partners from all over the country.

Speaking at the event, Glo Mobile’s Head of Business, Mr Uche Ojo, commended the perseverance of the dealers in weathering the storm of the operating business environment. He also shared the new incentives and benefits packaged by Glo for the partners.

He assured Glo’s business partners that the company would continue to ensure that the relationship with them glows brighter and that their operations are made better, adding that Glo “will always do everything we can to encourage you to earn more in the course of your transactions”.  He called on the dealers to strengthen the partnership for the mutual benefit of two parties.

READ ALSO: 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoG

He said Glo had done a lot to boost the network quality and service delivery across key markets in Ghana. “We have more sites up and running today. We have a brand new network in Takoradi and Tarkwa area. Everything about the network is brand new in that area and is primed to provide our subscriber seamless services from now on”.

He also used the opportunity of the meeting to intimate the partners on the upcoming Glo Mega shows in Accra which would start on August 12, 2018.

The shows, which he described as a subscriber-appreciation package, are meant for the delight of subscribers on the Glo network. The rich entertainment package will bring some of the best Comedians and Musicians across Africa to entertain thousands of Glo subscribers at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra.

In all, five events made up of two Comedy shows, two Music shows, and a final event, which combines both music and comedy, will be held.

Subscribers only need to use up GHc20 for Voice or GHc30 for both Voice and Data over 30 days before each event to qualify to enjoy the shows.

READ ALSO: Gov’t must reduce large public sector workforce - Ken Ofori-Atta

The Chief Executive of Sprint N Limited, Alhaji Gbademu Adeboyejo, who spoke on behalf of the business partners, commended the company for getting the partners together to rub minds with them.

According to him, the event was a demonstration of the fact that Glo Mobile “recognised the strategic relationship between the company and its business partners”. He advised the company to make such a gathering a regular event in the company’s calendar.

Ghana’s most respected comedian, DKB, was on hand to entertain both the partners and Glo staff at the evening event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Eastern Region: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm
Banking In Ghana: 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoG Banking In Ghana 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoG
Public Service: Gov’t must reduce large public sector workforce - Ken Ofori-Atta Public Service Gov’t must reduce large public sector workforce - Ken Ofori-Atta
Banking In Ghana: Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans can't withdraw their money Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans can't withdraw their money
Midland Police Abuse: Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans Midland Police Abuse Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans
Midland Police Assault: Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily Midland Police Assault Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK
Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans...bullet
3 Banking In Ghana 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoGbullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Midland Police Assault Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and...bullet
7 Midland Police Abuse Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according...bullet
10 In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Job sites in Ghana you can follow for real jobs
Job sites in Ghana Job sites in Ghana you can follow for real jobs
Nigeria To The World Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board
prof frimpong boateng.jpg
Ban On Fishing Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng
Kwabena Duffuor Official: Duffuor’s assets not being auctioned