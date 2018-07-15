Pulse.com.gh logo
Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears of businesses


Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears of businesses

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Saturday, the promising first time MP said the government is contemplating innovative ways of raising revenue in a way that will not be destructive to businesses.

play

The government is not planning to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT), the Member of Parliament (MP) for  Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has allayed all the fears of businesses.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Saturday, the promising first time MP said the government is only contemplating innovative ways of raising revenue in a way that will not be destructive to businesses.

"There will not be any VAT increase. What is happening is that government is contemplating very innovative ways of raising revenue in a manner that will be least destructive to business and bring as minimal discomfort to citizens,” he said.

The debate about the potential increase in VAT was sparked by a publication in the Daily Statesman newspaper last Friday.

According to the newspaper, the government is mulling increasing the VAT from 17.5 per cent to 21.5 per cent.

Ex-president John Mahama waded into the debate, warning that the move could cripple already suffering Ghanaian businesses.

Analysts have also warned that any hike in VAT may lead to high cost of goods and services.

