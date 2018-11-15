Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov't has settled 90% of DKM customers - Ofori-Atta

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of DKM for violating the banking Act.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that the government has paid off majority of the customers of collapsed micro-finance firm, DKM.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fulfilled its 2016 election campaign of settling the deposits of customers of the firm.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament in his 2019 "Ahotor" budget presentation, Ofori-Atta said: "Ninety percent of DKM claims of depositors have been paid."

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of DKM for violating the banking Act.

Though the central bank subsequently lifted the ban on the company’s operations, DKM was unable to pay its customers their locked up cash.

Some frustrated customers of DKM besieged the premises of the company had earlier for their deposits play

Some frustrated customers of DKM besieged the premises of the company had earlier for their deposits

 

Nana Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections said he will launch an investigation into circumstances surrounding the Diamond Microfinance Company (DKM) scandal if voted to office.

He said it was clear that the erstwhile administration have failed to adequately deal with the matter leading to thousands of Ghanaians losing their monies.

