Here are 6 entities BoG doesn’t want you to deposit money with

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Central Bank, Frances Van-Hein Sackey said, “the Bank of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the following entities have not been granted license to carry out deposit-taking activities in Ghana.”

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned the general public against depositing cash with some 6 deposit-taking entities in the country.

The six entities include the following:

• Global Coin Community Help International Limited (G.C.C.H)

• Wealth Drive Ghana Limited (WDG)

• Devonshire Place Capital Ghana Limited

• TCL Markets Ghana Limited

• FX-Crypto Traders

• Sonsis Susu Services

The BoG, therefore, warned that “anyone who does business with these entities does so at his or her own risk and the Bank of Ghana will not be liable for the refund of any deposit lost by a depositor.”

