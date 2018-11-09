Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Here are the sitting allowances for board members of public institutions

The new allowance allocations have been segregated into 3 categories.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta play

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry of Finance has approved a new sitting allowance for Boards/Council, Boards/Councils Committees, Statutory and other Committees in the Public Service.

The Ministry in its directive said that members of Boards and Councils in the public service must no longer be paid monthly allowances.

In a letter which was seen by the Daily Graphic, it stated that all boards and councils of various institutions and Ministries are expected to apply to the Ministry for the approved rates applicable to their respective institutions.

READ ALSO: Here are 6 entities BoG doesn’t want you to deposit money with

The new allowance allocations have been segregated into 3 categories.

With the Chairman and Members of a Category 1 Boards receiving GH₵2,500 and GH₵2,100 respectively as sitting allowances and GH₵1,800 and GH₵1,600 as committee sitting allowances.

For Chairpersons and Members of Category 2 Board or Councils will receive GH₵2,100 and GH₵1,800 respectively as board sitting allowances and GH₵1,720 and GH₵1,520 respectively as committee sitting allowances.

READ ALSO: KIA’s Terminal One to be used to service private jets

Category 3 Chairpersons and Members are now due GH₵1,720 and GH₵1,400 respectively as sitting allowances while committee chairpersons and members are now due GH₵1,200 and GH₵1,000 respectively.

play

play

 

In a related development, the chairperson of a National Committee and his members will receive GH₵900 and GH₵850 respectively as sitting allowances and  GH₵600 and GH₵550 as respective workshop allowances.

The Chairperson and members of Ministerial Committees will receive GH₵700 and GH₵650 as sitting allowances and GH₵500 and GH₵450 as respective workshop allowances.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
Here are 6 entities BoG doesn’t want you to deposit money with Here are 6 entities BoG doesn’t want you to deposit money with
Johnson & Johnson Launches Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0 Johnson & Johnson Launches Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0
KIA’s Terminal One to be used to service private jets KIA’s Terminal One to be used to service private jets
Cabinet reviews 2019 budget, Preparations underway to lay before Parliament Cabinet reviews 2019 budget, Preparations underway to lay before Parliament
We’ll keep monitoring Menzgold’s online platform – SEC warns We’ll keep monitoring Menzgold’s online platform – SEC warns

Recommended Videos

Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Price of sachet water goes up by 50% Price of sachet water goes up by 50%
Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana



Business

GRA storms retail shops in Koforidua over tax stamp
GCB Bank investigates unapproved withdrawal of customers monies
BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks
BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks
Capital Bank collapse: We will know the full truth – Otabil
X
Advertisement