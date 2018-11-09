Here are the sitting allowances for board members of public institutions

news

The Ministry of Finance has approved a new sitting allowance for Boards/Council, Boards/Councils Committees, Statutory and other Committees in the Public Service.

The Ministry in its directive said that members of Boards and Councils in the public service must no longer be paid monthly allowances.

In a letter which was seen by the Daily Graphic, it stated that all boards and councils of various institutions and Ministries are expected to apply to the Ministry for the approved rates applicable to their respective institutions.

The new allowance allocations have been segregated into 3 categories.

With the Chairman and Members of a Category 1 Boards receiving GH₵2,500 and GH₵2,100 respectively as sitting allowances and GH₵1,800 and GH₵1,600 as committee sitting allowances.

For Chairpersons and Members of Category 2 Board or Councils will receive GH₵2,100 and GH₵1,800 respectively as board sitting allowances and GH₵1,720 and GH₵1,520 respectively as committee sitting allowances.

Category 3 Chairpersons and Members are now due GH₵1,720 and GH₵1,400 respectively as sitting allowances while committee chairpersons and members are now due GH₵1,200 and GH₵1,000 respectively.

In a related development, the chairperson of a National Committee and his members will receive GH₵900 and GH₵850 respectively as sitting allowances and GH₵600 and GH₵550 as respective workshop allowances.

The Chairperson and members of Ministerial Committees will receive GH₵700 and GH₵650 as sitting allowances and GH₵500 and GH₵450 as respective workshop allowances.